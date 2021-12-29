A Merseyside police officer was fired after taking selfies at crime scenes and sending racist and homophobic WhatsApp messages.

A Merseyside police officer has been fired for taking selfies at crime scenes and sending racist and homophobic WhatsApp messages.

A disciplinary panel heard that PC Ryan Connolly used his personal phone to take pictures of mentally ill men who had been detained.

He also shared photos of someone who had slashed their wrists on WhatsApp.

Connolly was discovered to have photographed crime victims, including a person who went missing from home, and stored “appalling” homophobic, racist, and offensive images on his Samsung devices.

Connolly sent a photo of a Ku Klux Klan member to a woman who went to the police to report claims of domestic violence, according to the testimony at the misconduct hearing.

Connolly committed the “despicable” acts over a six-year period, and his actions were discovered during anti-corruption investigations by the force.

It was also discovered that Connolly had violated the force’s Notifiable Association Policy by failing to report his contact with a known criminal.

Connolly refused to comment when detectives questioned him about his actions.

He resigned from the force after a four-day disciplinary hearing in November, where he was found guilty of gross misconduct.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Constable Ian Critchley was “appalled” by the “despicable acts of a very selfish individual who has no place in our police service,” he said.

“This officer’s behavior is deplorable and serves to undermine the public’s confidence and trust in the police,” he continued.

“We have made it clear that if any officer is found to be acting in a way that does not meet our high standards, we will take swift and decisive action.”

DCC Critchley stated that the force has implemented “additional processes,” such as enhanced vetting procedures, to identify those who may “bring the force into disrepute.”

Connolly’s photo taken at the police cordon where a teenager was stabbed to death “did not include any details of the scene or of the victim,” he added.

The case was similar to that of Metropolitan Police officers Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis, who were sentenced to prison in December after photographing and sharing a double murder scene in London in June 2020.

