A middle school student in Central Pennsylvania has been charged with threatening to shoot classmates, according to police.

According to East Hempfield Twp. police, a 12-year-old boy was charged on Friday after allegations surfaced that he planned to shoot up Centerville Middle School on Monday.

Two counts of terroristic threats were filed against the student, according to police.

On Monday, he won’t be in class.

According to police, the boy told the students about his plans on Thursday.

On Friday, officers learned of the threat complaint involving the student at the middle school, which is located at 865 Centerville Road in Lancaster.

According to police, the boy was identified, removed from school, and interviewed by authorities later that day in the presence of his guardian.

According to police, a large number of students were questioned.

As a result, the youngster was charged with a crime.

According to police, there is no further threat in this case.

The East Hempfield Twp. police department also stated in a statement that the boy is presumed innocent in the case.

