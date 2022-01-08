A Middletown Township official has resigned following the discovery of hateful and conspiratorial posts on social media.

A Middletown Township official resigns after his hateful and conspiratorial posts were exposed.

After a constituent made public a series of hate and conspiracy-filled social media posts allegedly written by Morris, Kristi Ann Morris was removed from the Middletown Township Board of Auditors.

Morris, a Republican, is accused of posting the messages on Nextdoor, a popular social media platform for connecting neighbors.

Christopher Nowakowski, a Republican, shared the post with township officials.

Morris’ resignation comes just days after she was sworn into the position, which she won in November for a six-year term.

Nowakowski said he spoke up during the most recent auditors meeting’s public testimony period.

“I went over the history again, spoke about hate speech, not being able to define it but knowing it when I see or hear it, and read some of the most anti-Semitic posts aloud.”

I demanded that the person in charge identify themselves.

Nowakowski said, “She remained silent.”

“So I said (Morris) was it.”

“I then spoke about her xenophobic views and how they have no place in our township,” I continued.

According to Nowakowski, the brief exchange lasted a few more moments before Morris drove away.

Middletown Township issued a statement in response to Morris’ resignation, acknowledging what had happened and condemning hate speech, but without mentioning Morris by name.

“A resident presented information concerning hate speech allegedly disseminated in our community via social media at a recent public meeting of the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors,” according to part of the statement.

“As public officials in Middletown Township, we were elected to represent a diverse community of people, and it is our responsibility to speak up when any individual or group feels bullied or discriminated against.”

“As public officials, it is our responsibility to foster an inclusive community in which all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, ability, or gender, can succeed.”

This progress is harmed by hate speech.

“All forms of hate speech are condemned by the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors.”

Morris’ name appears to have been removed from the township website, as well as the original posts from his account.

It’s unclear how long those posts were live or how long Morris has been making comments like this.

Screenshots shared with this…

