A migrant boat sinks in the English Channel, killing pregnant women, children, and others.

The sinking of a migrant boat in the English Channel kills pregnant women, children, and others.

The Associated Press’ OLEG CETINIC

A French government official said Thursday that children and pregnant women were among the at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank while attempting to cross the English Channel.

Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister, also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler suspected of being involved in the deadliest migration tragedy on the dangerous sea lane to date.

French authorities initially gave slightly different figures for the number of dead, ranging from at least 27 to 31.

Darmanin used the number 27 on RTL radio on Thursday morning.

Authorities are working to determine the nationalities of those who died in the sinking on Wednesday, according to Darmanin.

Hypothermia was treated in two of the survivors.

Darmanin explained that one is Iraqi and the other Somali.

“Pregnant women and children died,” he said, but he didn’t say how many.

The 17 men, 7 women, two boys and one girl thought to be teenagers were among the dead, according to the French prosecutor’s office in charge of the investigation.

According to the prosecutors’ office, magistrates were looking into possible charges of homicide, unintentional wounding, assisting illegal migration, and criminal conspiracy.

Gerald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister, speaks to the press in Calais, northern France, on Wednesday, Nov.

The year is 2021.

(Photo by AP)

Darmanin had already announced the arrest of four suspected smugglers linked to the sunken boat on Wednesday.

He told RTL that a fifth smuggler suspect was apprehended overnight.

According to Darmanin, the fifth suspect was driving a vehicle that was registered in Germany.

People-smuggling networks are run by criminal groups in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom, according to him.

He urged those countries to work together more effectively in the fight against smugglers, claiming that they do not always fully comply with French judicial requests for information.

“The United Kingdom and France must cooperate.

“We must no longer be the only ones capable of combating the smugglers,” the minister stated.

“The smugglers buy boats, Zodiacs, with cash in Germany,” he continued.

“The smuggler arrested overnight has German plates and purchased his Zodiacs in Germany,” says the source.

On Thursday, Nov. 1, migrants sleep on the street.

Calais, France, on May 25, 2021.

(Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Photo)

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]