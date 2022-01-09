A mild case of COVID-19 can still harm multiple organs, according to a new study.

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can harm multiple organs, according to research.

According to a study conducted by a leading German university, patients can develop deep venous thrombosis and organ damage.

BERLIN, GERMANY

A new study published on Wednesday found that even a mild COVID-19 can damage multiple organs and cause blood clots in deep veins.

Researchers from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany conducted the study, which looked at the health of nearly 450 COVID-19 survivors.

“Patients who appear to have recovered from mild to moderate COVID-19 have subclinical multi-organ affection related to thrombotic, pulmonary, cardiac, and renal function,” the study concluded after examining the patients for nearly nine months after their first positive test.

The study discovered that even mild cases of COVID-19 can impair heart and lung function and cause blood clots in veins.

The researchers concluded that “our data suggest a significantly higher prevalence of deep venous thrombosis in participants after SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Some of the patients had a slight decrease in kidney function.

Six to nine months after contracting the virus, the study recommends undergoing a systematic organ screening.

“While the impact on very long-term outcome is unknown,” the researchers wrote, “a standardized clinical exam of these conditions following recovery is recommended.”

The study’s findings were published on the European Heart Journal’s website.