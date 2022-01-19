A military vehicle and service members were involved in an accident at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, which was captured in dramatic images.

In dramatic images, a military vehicle and service members were involved in a crash at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

As crews continue to work at the scene of a MILITARY vehicle crash on Wednesday, an unknown number of people were injured.

According to local reports, the rollover crash in North Carolina resulted in the deaths of two people.

At least seven more people were critically injured, according to reports.

The crash is thought to have involved US service members stationed at Camp Lejeune, which is home to the Marine Corps.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group said in a tweet that it was aware of the involvement of its service members.

“We’re working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather information about this incident,” the statement said.

“As more information becomes available, we will release it.”

Around 1 p.m., a crash occurred near US Highway 17 and NC Highway 210.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.