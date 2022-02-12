A mine explosion near the Colombian border killed eight people in Venezuela.

According to Venezuela’s defense minister, anti-personnel mines planted by ‘terrorists’ caused the explosion.

Colombia’s BOGOTA

An official said on Friday that a mine explosion on Venezuela’s border with Colombia killed at least eight civilians last week.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez told reporters in Caracas that the anti-personnel mines that detonated in the Apure state near the Colombian border were planted by “terrorists” riding motorcycles.

Since Venezuelan security forces launched Operation Bolivar Shield 2022 against armed groups in border towns last month, nine armed men have been killed and 56 suspects have been arrested, according to him.

Since last Sunday, heavy clashes between the Venezuelan army and Colombian armed groups have erupted along the Colombian-Venezuelan border, displacing thousands of Venezuelans from Apure state into Colombian territory.

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela has stated that the operation is aimed at “protecting our border from Colombia’s abandonment of the entire border, which causes armed groups to come here.”

Venezuela’s army has stated that it will maintain “zero tolerance” for criminal groups that are “destabilizing and illegally occupying Venezuelan territory for drug trafficking purposes.”

During the operations, security forces reportedly seized a large amount of illicit drugs, explosive devices, and ammunition, all of which were allegedly brought in from Colombia, according to Venezuela’s defense minister.

*In Ankara, Zehra Nur Duz wrote this piece.