a missile intercepted in the sky of Riyadh

Riyadh, March 24, after the lifting of a curfew in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Saudi Arabia. Ahmed Yosri / REUTERS

A missile was “Intercepted and destroyed” in the sky of Riyadh on the night of Saturday March 28 to Sunday March 29, the Saudi state television channel Al-Ekhbariya announced, citing the military coalition operating in Yemen against the Houthi rebels.

At least three explosion noises were heard during the night, according to several Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondents on the spot. State television said two other missiles had been intercepted over Riyadh and a third destroyed over southern Jizan province.

This unreported attack comes when the Yemeni government, supported by the coalition led by Riyadh, and the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, welcomed the appeal by the Nations. united (UN) to a “Immediate and global ceasefire” facing the common threat of the new coronavirus.

Unclaimed attack

She also intervenes on the fifth anniversary of the coalition’s entry into the conflict in Yemen to counter the Houthis, a group of insurgents from the north of the country who have captured several parts of the territory, including the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The Houthis have already claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi territory, including raids in September 2019 against major oil installations which had caused major damage and temporarily halved the production of black gold. The Saudis and their American allies then accused Iran, which denied, of having “Sponsored” this attack.