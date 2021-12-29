A missing 15-year-old from central Pennsylvania has been found safe, according to police.

Police say they have located a missing 15-year-old from central Pennsylvania.
A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Carlisle on Wednesday has been found safe, according to police.
Hailey Sydney was last seen around 10:30 p.m., according to police.
Since then, he hasn’t been seen or heard from.
Around 11:30 a.m., Sydney was tracked down and returned home.
According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday.
There was no further information given.
