A missing 15-year-old from central Pennsylvania has been found safe, according to police.

Police say they have located a missing 15-year-old from central Pennsylvania.

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Carlisle on Wednesday has been found safe, according to police.

Hailey Sydney was last seen around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Since then, he hasn’t been seen or heard from.

Around 11:30 a.m., Sydney was tracked down and returned home.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

There was no further information given.

