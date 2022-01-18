A missing 4-year-old boy was discovered dead five days after being “kidnapped by a 34-year-old babysitter who was incarcerated for the murder of another child.”

‘Kidnapped by babysitter, 34, who was jailed for killing another child,’ a four-year-old boy was discovered dead five days later.

Dean Verberckmoes’ body was discovered in the southern Dutch province of Zeeland, after his disappearance sparked a massive search that spanned two countries.

According to police, the body was discovered on Neeltje Jans, a popular tourist destination in the Netherlands that is part of the Oosterschelde flood barrier.

With the toddler’s description and a photograph, police issued an Amber Alert, which is issued in child abduction cases.

The alert was issued after a 34-year-old Belgian man was arrested in Meerkerk, a town south of Utrecht and about 60 miles northeast of Neeltje Jans.

The toddler was last seen on Wednesday in the Belgian city of Sint Niklaas, near Antwerp, with a man only identified as Dave De K.

According to local media, he was previously sentenced to ten years in prison in 2010 for acts of child abuse that resulted in the death of a two-year-old toddler.

Dean and his younger sister were regularly looked after by De K, according to the toddler’s mother, who spoke to the Belga news agency.

When the man failed to pick up the child from his grandparents on Thursday, his mother reported him missing.

After it was discovered that De K and the toddler were in the Netherlands, Dutch police launched a massive search.

“On Monday evening, the police investigation pointed to a possible crime scene… and a police helicopter joined the search,” said Dutch police.

The lifeless body of a child was discovered around 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), according to police.

“We thank everyone who helped and send our condolences to his family,” they said.