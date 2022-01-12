A missing man from central Pennsylvania could be confused and in danger, according to state police.

A missing man from central Pennsylvania may be confused and in danger, according to state police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a missing man last seen in Franklin County on Wednesday morning may be particularly vulnerable to harm or injury.

According to state police, Darrell Wallace, 37, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. near North Sixth Street and Lincoln Way East.

Wallace was only dressed in sweatpants and was possibly confused, according to state police.

Wallace is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to state police.

Anyone who sees Wallace should call 911 right away.

