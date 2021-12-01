A missing man was last seen leaving a Wishaw hospital, prompting a police appeal for information.

The disappearance of a man last seen leaving a Wishaw hospital has prompted a police appeal for information.

Nicholas Monaghan, 38, was last seen around 1.40pm on Tuesday leaving University Hospital Wishaw.

He boarded a bus bound for Shotts that afternoon, according to inquiries.

Lanarkshire police are seeking information to locate a man who has gone missing in Wishaw.

Nicholas Monaghan, 38, was last seen leaving University Hospital Wishaw at approximately 1.40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

According to inquiries, he boarded a bus around 3.15 p.m. on that day, and it was believed that the bus was headed to Shotts.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

He stands around 5ft 6in tall, has a medium build, and brown hair.

He was last seen in a grey jacket, black slacks, and black sneakers.

Please call 101 and reference incident number 2483 from November 30th, 2021.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https