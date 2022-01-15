A missing teen from central Pennsylvania is being sought by authorities.

Police are looking for a missing teen from central Pennsylvania.

Lower Paxton Township police believe a 16-year-old boy who went missing Friday evening is in the Harrisburg area.

According to police, Dylan Romberger was last seen around 8 p.m. carrying a trash bag and dressed in khakis and a black sweatshirt.

Romberger stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has blue eyes and short pink hair, according to police.

Anyone with information about Romberger’s whereabouts should contact Lower Paxton police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

