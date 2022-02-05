A Moroccan boy died after being rescued from a 32-meter-deep well, according to the Royal Court of Morocco.

After being rescued from a 32-meter deep well, a Moroccan boy died: Royal Court

Rayan Oram has been held captive since Tuesday.

RABAT, MORGANES

The death of a 5-year-old boy who was trapped for five days in a well in a village in northern Morocco was confirmed late Saturday by Morocco’s Royal Court.

Rayan Oram was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, but he died soon after, according to a statement.

Following the tragic accident, King Mohammed VI called Rayan’s parents to express his condolences.

Rayan had been trapped in a 32-meter-deep (105-foot) dry well in Igran, Chefchaouen, since Tuesday.

Rayan had been trapped in the well for a long time, and desperate rescuers were struggling to get him out.

*Written in Ankara by Zehra Nur Duz.