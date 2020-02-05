A mother turned to ice after breaking up with her husband before taking a woman hostage for $3600

A university graduate who turned to ice after her marriage failed took a woman hostage for $3600 in what was described as a ‘B-grade movie plot’.

Cassandra Jane Buckley, 26, went to a home in Condon, Townsville with an unknown man and threatened the woman with a pointed metal bar on April 27 last year.

The victim, who Buckley believed had stolen drugs and money from her, was taken to a house in the nearby suburb of Hermit Park and held captive for over five hours.

The mother, who has a twin boy and girl, texted the victim’s ex-husband demanding thousands of dollars for her release.

Townsville District Court heard on Tuesday that the victim had visited Buckley’s home earlier that day to buy drugs, Townsville Bulletin reported.

Buckley’s defence barrister Michael Hibble told the court her behaviour was ‘madness’.

‘She is a person who, prior to all of this breakdown in her relationship, was living a normal life.’

Mr Hibble said his client graduated from university, started a family and had a full-time job until her marriage broke down and was unable to see her twin boy and girl.

‘Everything went south,’ he said.

Judge Gregory Lynham said the story sounded like a movie plot.

‘How you could have conceived that seeking to take the complainant into your care and deprive her of her liberty … as a means of trying to gain back money and drugs you perceived that (her) ex-husband had taken, in one sense beggars belief,’ he said.

Buckley pleaded guilty to charges including deprivation of liberty and demanding property with menace.

She was sentenced to 18 months in jail after serving 278 days in pre-sentence custody.