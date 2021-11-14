A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck in central Pennsylvania, according to the coroner.

According to the York County coroner’s office, a motorcyclist died Friday after colliding with a pickup truck that was trying to pass him.

Brad Striebig, 68, of York Township’s 2700 block of Crestview Drive died at WellSpan York Hospital at 1:59 p.m.

According to a coroner’s news release, Streibig died from blunt force head trauma because he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

About 1:22 p.m., he was riding west in his 2019 Honda Ruckus.

In West Manchester Township, on the shoulder of West College Avenue on Friday.

When Striebig made a U-turn into the path of a Chevy Silverado pickup, the vehicle “slowed to go around” him, according to the press release.

His death was determined to be unintentional.

