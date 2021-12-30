A Muslim friend helped me rediscover Christianity after years of atheism.

A Muslim friend assisted me in redefining my relationship with Christianity after years of atheism.

My given name means “God’s blessings.”

As a result, I’ve always been aware of religion and surrounded myself with religious people.

I’ve probably spent more time in churches than some people who are still practicing their faith.

Friends from high school would refer to me as “The Christian,” which I proudly wore as a badge of honor.

However, I felt cut off in private.

In truth, I was never a strong believer; how do you pick the right faith, I wondered, constantly doubting God’s goodness.

My mental health issues were undiagnosed at the time of my childhood, and I also suppressed my sexuality.

I initially refused to seek assistance from my elders because, even at such a young age, their hypocrisy irritated me.

When I did, they told me to pray and suggested that my problems were due to a lack of faith.

As a result, it’s no surprise that I left the church once I wasn’t under my parents’ strict control.

I was “The Atheist” between the ages of 18 and 24.

I would recoil at the mention of the bible and avoid making new acquaintances with anyone who professed faith.

Though I did not criticize religious people, I made sure to keep a safe distance from them.

I’d show up for every Sunday shift, ignoring my siblings’ and family’s invitations to bible study.

Rather than pondering the complexities of my upbringing, I decided that Christianity was evil.

I resented it because it made me resent myself so many times.

But putting a barrier between myself and religion didn’t help me heal.

Though I enjoyed my independence at first, I eventually missed my community.

Then I joined the university poetry slam team and became friends with the team’s leader.

She was Nigerian, and, unlike me, she wrote about her culture and faith.

She excused herself from rehearsal the first day to pray.

It had an impact on me.

Her dedication was perplexing at this point in her competition preparation.

We might be able to connect because Islam differs from Christianity.

But the more time we spend together, the better.

