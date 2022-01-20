A Muslim group has demanded that Pentagon officials resign as a result of the Kabul drone strike.

For the Kabul drone strike, a Muslim group is demanding that Pentagon officials resign.

The demand comes just one day after the Pentagon released video of an August attack that killed ten civilians.

WASHINGTON, DC

A Muslim-American advocacy group said Thursday that any Pentagon official directly involved in last year’s botched airstrike in Afghanistan should resign, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

CAIR also demanded the resignation of “any military officials who had a direct role in approving the drone strike that killed ten civilians” in August.

A day after the Pentagon released a video of the attack, the demand was made.

“The Pentagon launched a reckless attack that was guaranteed to kill innocent people in a densely-packed neighborhood,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.

“This attack was not just a rare occurrence or an honest mistake; it was the latest in a long line of reckless drone strikes that have killed innocent people at homes, weddings, and funerals in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, and elsewhere,” Mitchell said.

“Any Pentagon officials who had a direct hand in approving the heinous massacre of these innocent people – including seven children – should accept responsibility and resign.”

Secretary Austin should resign if he was directly involved in the strike’s approval,” he added.

The Pentagon has ruled out any punishment for US soldiers who took part in the drone strike, which drew worldwide condemnation.

The August 29 drone attack was one of the last strikes carried out by the US military in the war-torn country before it, along with all foreign forces, withdrew in August.