A Muslim scholar in Libya has appealed for peace.

Peace has been called for in Libya by a Muslim scholar.

According to a Muslim scholar, Libya should be reconciled.

The postponed elections last week are the most recent test of Libya’s stability.

ISTANBUL (TURKEY) ISTANBUL (TURKEY) ISTANBUL (TURKE

A member of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has urged Libyans to reconcile as a “basic entry point” to the country’s stabilization.

“At a time when the international community is assuming responsibility for pressuring Libyan parties to come to an agreement and resolve their differences, intellectuals and leaders of society bear primary responsibility,” Ali al-Sallabi told the Arabi 21 news website.

According to the scholar, all Libyan sides should “incline toward peace and achieve reconciliation as a basis for any political step to achieve stability in Libya.”

In order to achieve stability, Al-Sallabi, a Libyan national, urged Libyans to stop “betting on figures who lack legitimacy and are unable to overcome their own differences.”

He warned against attempts to destabilize Libya’s judicial system, which he described as the country’s “most legitimate” institution, as “intentional” and “fatal.”

Al-Sallabi’s remarks came amid a stalemate in Libya following the postponement of elections last week, a setback for the country as it tries to recover from years of instability.

Last week, Libya’s High National Elections Commission proposed a one-month postponement, citing difficulties in holding elections on time.

European countries and the US urged Libyan authorities to hold a final election as soon as possible on Friday.

Rival Libyan parties have been arguing over whether the presidential and parliamentary elections should be held simultaneously or separately.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming elections will help to end the country’s long-running armed conflict.

This essay was written by Ibrahim Mukhtar.