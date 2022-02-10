A mystery buyer pays £3.16 million in cryptocurrency for a billion-year-old, 555-carat Enigma diamond with 55 sides.

A mystery buyer paid £3.16 million in crypto for a billion-year-old, 555-carat Enigma diamond with 55 sides.

A BILLION-year-old 555-carat diamond that has perplexed scientists has been sold for £3.16 million in cryptocurrency to an unknown buyer.

The mysterious black 55-sided gem, dubbed The Engima because of its enigmatic origins, is thought to be the world’s largest diamond and has never been sold before.

The diamond’s origins are thought to be from outer space, with auctioneers Sotheby’s dubbing it a “cosmic wonder” and “a treasure from interstellar space.”

This type of jet-black diamond is thought to have formed 3.8 to 2.6 billion years ago as a result of an unknown event.

“It is thought that this specific type of black diamond was created either from meteoric impacts producing natural chemical vapour deposition or from an extraterrestrial origin – from supernovae explosions that formed diamond-bearing asteroids that eventually collided with the Earth,” according to a note from the auction house.

The Enigma has been on display in Dubai, Los Angeles, and London, but has never been sold.

But, according to Sotheby’s, the elegant jewel was purchased for £3.16 million, with the buyer “choosing to pay with cryptocurrency.”

“The Enigma is a diamond with unparalleled bragging rights,” Tobias Kormind, managing director of Mayfair-based 77 Diamonds, explained.

”Imagine telling your guests you own the world’s largest cut diamond as the ultimate party trick.”

”The Enigma diamond is groundbreaking and amazing because of its size, shape, and source.

”

The Enigma is a carbonado, a type of diamond known for its extreme hardness, which is commonly used in industrial drilling.

They’re one of the rarest types of diamond, and they’re thought to come from space because they contain osbornite, a mineral only found in meteors.

Sotheby’s has not revealed the identity of the Enigma’s new owner, but entrepreneur Richard Heart claimed ownership of the piece on Twitter.

He boasted to his 182,000 followers that it will be renamed the “HEXcom diamond” – after the blockchain platform he founded – “as soon as the payment has gone through and possession has been taken.”

In 2006, the Guinness Book of Records declared the precious stone to be the world’s largest diamond.

Professor of earth and environment at Florida International University, Stephen Haggerty, believes the diamond has a “non-Earth genesis.”

“There hasn’t been a single scientifically sound alternative to carbonado’s [extraterrestrial]origin,” he continued.

Some popular theories suggest that the diamond was formed by a meteoric impact or by breaking off a piece of an asteroid that collided with Earth.

In honor of the Middle East, the gemstone is also cut with 55 facets…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.