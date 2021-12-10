A neighbor who killed his neighbor’s dog by lacing meat with anti-freeze and tossing it over the fence avoided going to jail.

A neighbor who killed his neighbor’s dog by lacing meat with anti-freeze and tossing it over the fence avoided going to prison.

A CRUEL woman was spared jail after she killed her neighbor’s dog by lacing meat with anti-freeze.

Susan Foster, 60, laced a piece of meat with anti-freeze before tossing it over the fence into Colin Stark’s garden, where it was devoured by his adoring German Shepherd Roxy.

Roxy, who Colin had owned since she was eight weeks old, sadly spent four days in excruciating pain and vomiting before vets decided to put her to sleep to save her life.

Foster threw the food over the 6ft fence, according to shocking CCTV footage.

She was apprehended hours later stealing the camera and attempting to destroy the evidence.

“Nothing can bring Roxy back, she was a lovely dog,” said Roxy’s heartbroken owner Colin, 65.

“She’s in our photos.”

One is hung above the fireplace.

It’s one of the gifts the kids gave us for Christmas.

“It says ‘the boss lives here,’ because she was the house’s boss, and it’s a lovely picture of her just laying on the floor,” she explains.

He went on to say that the incident occurred “out of the blue” on June 12 when Roxy began vomiting at his home in Scunthorpe, Lincs, and he later discovered strange meat fragments in his garden.

“We kept a watchful eye on Roxy,” he explained.

She wasn’t acting like herself.

She was sluggish and preferred to lie down.

“She was getting progressively worse throughout the day.”

“We took her to the vet and took meat samples, and he said, ‘I think that’s poison.'”

Foster threw the toxic food over her 6ft fence and onto Colin’s property, according to CCTV footage.

Foster then attempted to obliterate the evidence by stealing his camera just hours after she’d laid her poisonous trap.

“I played it back after Roxy had been put to sleep, and I could see something coming over on my laptop,” Colin explained.

“At first, I thought it was a bird or something, but then I slowed it down and saw it was stuff being thrown over the fence.”

“The camera has an alarm trigger that detects motion, and at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, it triggered a trigger on my phone.”

“I looked at the alarm and couldn’t figure out what it was at first.

“Then I realize it’s a hand, and it’s her hand going all over the camera, and then her face appears on the camera,” says the narrator.

Foster had “vanished” since the attack, according to Colin, and had later sold her bungalow.

During the hearing, an expert veterinary witness testified, concluding…

