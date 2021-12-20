A new £1.5 million Glasgow bridge will connect Robroyston to the north and south via the M80 highway.

A new £1.5 million Glasgow bridge will connect Robroyston to the north and south via the M80 motorway.

The overpass, which is expected to cost £1.5 million, is part of a larger development project in the area.

Its installation would necessitate a one-night road closure.

In Robroyston, a new £1.5 million pedestrian and cyclist bridge will be constructed over the M80.

The footbridge will connect the south and north sides of Glasgow, which is currently undergoing major redevelopment with 1,600 new homes and a train station that opened recently.

The steel structure would be built about 500 meters east of junction 2, with the road being closed overnight and a crane being used to install it.

The proposed bridge is part of a planning condition agreed upon as part of the neighborhood’s house-building terms.

An underpass was proposed at first, but it was abandoned after it was determined that a bridge would provide more benefits, including improved pedestrian safety.

PL Robroyston Limited has applied to Glasgow City Council for “approval of matters specified in conditions,” detailing the bridge’s construction and type.

“The bridge deck will have a minimum clear width of 3.5 meters to accommodate unsegregated pedestrians and cyclists,” according to a document submitted to the council by the firm Beaver Bridges.

“The local road network’s overall resilience will remain unchanged,” it continued.

The bridge has a minimum parapet height of 1.8 meters to reduce the risk of self-harm.

“In the event of a collision with the superstructure, the bridge supports will be designed to prevent the bridge from falling onto the carriageway.”

In 2019, a park and ride was added to the Robroyston train station.

The new bridge proposal will now be considered by Glasgow City Council.

The application made no mention of a possible construction date.