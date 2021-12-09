A new 20,000-square-foot Hamilton Health center is set to open.

Hamilton Health will open a new 20,000-square-foot facility in the near future.

One of the final pieces of the puzzle for Steelton’s new Steel Works development is Hamilton Health.

The new two-story, 20,000-square-foot Hamilton Health Center is set to open next summer and will be completed by the end of 2023.

The developer of Steel Works, Wormleysburg-based Integrated Development Partners, will receive (dollar)2.5 million in grant money from the state to build the new center, the state announced this week.

The funds will come from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is managed by the Office of the Budget and is used to acquire and build regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

IDP’s managing partner, Bowser, said his firm has been in talks with Hamilton Health for several months.

According to the state, the structure will house medical exam rooms, administrative offices, and clinical spaces to support Hamilton Health’s primary care, mental health, substance abuse, and WIC program services.

On the six-acre Steel Works property, Hamilton Health will be built.

The site will include four standalone buildings with 150,000 square feet of residential, retail, and office space, ranging from 102 to 230 N Front St.

Steel Works Apartments, a 60,000-square-foot building with 46 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space, will be completed in 2019.

Good Brotha’s Book Cafe will be one of the tenants in the building, along with a fitness center, a common area, and other businesses.

In April, the site became home to a Dollar General.

SeniorLIFE’s 15,000-square-foot facility is set to open in early 2019.

From 1910 Manada St. in Harrisburg, SeniorLIFE is relocating.

SeniorLIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly) is a Medicare and Medicaid-funded program that provides low-income seniors with home and community-based healthcare.

For people aged 55 and up, the LIFE program provides medical care and supportive services.

“The Brickyard at Emuel Powell Jr Park,” a future gathering spot, open space, and entertainment venue for community events and festivals, is also part of the development.

Integrated Development Partners bought the land in 2018 and began construction on the complex the following year,…

