A new AI test for breast cancer could benefit tens of thousands of NHS patients each year.

New AI test for breast cancer could benefit tens of thousands of NHS patients each year.
Researchers and doctors in London have teamed up with a tech start-up to develop a device that can detect the HER2-low form of the disease.
According to the developers, a new AI breast cancer diagnosis tool that could be available on the NHS in three years could save or extend the lives of nearly 30,000 women in the UK each year.
To finalize and test the new device, researchers from King’s College London are collaborating with doctors from Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals as well as Google-backed startup Owkin.
It’s being trained to detect a type of breast cancer that isn’t detected by standard diagnostic tests but could be treated much more effectively if it was.
HER2-low breast cancer is thought to be present in about half of the 55,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the United Kingdom each year.
Early indications suggest that a promising new treatment for another type of breast cancer could also be effective against HER2-low cancer, though more research is needed to confirm this.
“This has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes across the NHS and beyond,” said Thomas Clozel, Owkin’s co-founder and CEO.
“Research indicates that many more women could benefit from targeted breast cancer treatments – all we need to do now is find them.”
Every year, we hope to help tens of thousands more women in the UK benefit from targeted anti-HER2 treatments, which are life-extending and life-saving.”
Faulty genes cause the overproduction of the HER2 proteins that cause this type of cancer.
Hundreds of retrospective tissue samples will be analyzed by the new AI models, allowing the amount of HER2 proteins present in the cancer to be determined more quickly and accurately from biopsy samples.
The device’s creators emphasize that it is still early days, but early signs suggest that their AI model will be successful in detecting cases of HER2-low cancer, and that patients will benefit from new drugs as a result.
“If these methods prove to be successful, AI-assisted tumor tissue assessment could be rolled out to more quickly and accurately screen patients for these markers,” said Dr Sheeba Irshad, a breast cancer medical oncologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’.
What is HER2 cancer and how can it be treated?
The HER2 proteins behind HER2-low cancer are overproduced by faulty genes. In larger quantities, they produce a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer known as HER2-positive, which affects about 8,000 women in the UK a year.
This can typically – although by no means always – be picked up by standard diagnostic tests.
HER2-low, meanwhile, is a sub-category of the cancer, involving smaller amounts of the protein that do not show up in existing tests.
Apart from spotting these cases for the first time, the researchers are confident their device will be quicker and more accurate at diagnosing standard cases of HER2. While typically spotted, these are misdiagnosed in about 20 per cent of cases, previous research has shown.
Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, of charity Breast Cancer Now, who is not involved in the project, said: “If we look more closely at breast cancers that are currently classed as HER2 negative, some could be called HER2-low. While HER2-low is not currently defined as a type of breast cancer in its own right, it is starting to be considered as a subtype and estimations suggest that around half of breast cancer cases may qualify as HER2-low.
“The benefit of targeting the HER2 proteins in treatment of breast cancer that is HER2-low has not been confirmed in clinical trials yet. However, some promising early data from laboratory research suggests some newer targeted drugs developed to treat HER2 positive breast cancer could also be used to treat people with HER2-low breast cancers.”
A number of drugs used to treat HER2-positive cancer could potentially work well against HER2-low, with AstraZeneca’s new trastuzumab deruxtecan treatment, sold under the brand name Enhertu, causing particular excitement. On Monday it was approved for use in Scotland, following recent approval in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Trastuzumab deruxtecan combines two drugs and attaches itself to the HER2 proteins which can stop cancer cells growing. When the trastuzumab attaches itself to the proteins, it delivers anti-body drug deruxtecan directly into the breast cancer cells to kill them.
A study published in September found the drug reduced the risk of death or disease progression by 72 per cent compared to an existing treatment, AstraZeneca has announced.
Three-quarters of patients showed no progression in their disease after 12 months compared to 34.1 per cent of those treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), while progression-free survival was improved from 7.2 months to 25.1 months.
Nearly all Enhertu patients were alive after 12 months (94.1 per cent), compared to 85.9 per cent of T-DM1 patients.