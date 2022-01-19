A new AI test for breast cancer could benefit tens of thousands of NHS patients each year.

New AI test for breast cancer could benefit tens of thousands of NHS patients each year.

Researchers and doctors in London have teamed up with a tech start-up to develop a device that can detect the HER2-low form of the disease.

According to the developers, a new AI breast cancer diagnosis tool that could be available on the NHS in three years could save or extend the lives of nearly 30,000 women in the UK each year.

To finalize and test the new device, researchers from King’s College London are collaborating with doctors from Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals as well as Google-backed startup Owkin.

It’s being trained to detect a type of breast cancer that isn’t detected by standard diagnostic tests but could be treated much more effectively if it was.

HER2-low breast cancer is thought to be present in about half of the 55,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the United Kingdom each year.

Early indications suggest that a promising new treatment for another type of breast cancer could also be effective against HER2-low cancer, though more research is needed to confirm this.

“This has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes across the NHS and beyond,” said Thomas Clozel, Owkin’s co-founder and CEO.

“Research indicates that many more women could benefit from targeted breast cancer treatments – all we need to do now is find them.”

Every year, we hope to help tens of thousands more women in the UK benefit from targeted anti-HER2 treatments, which are life-extending and life-saving.”

Faulty genes cause the overproduction of the HER2 proteins that cause this type of cancer.

Hundreds of retrospective tissue samples will be analyzed by the new AI models, allowing the amount of HER2 proteins present in the cancer to be determined more quickly and accurately from biopsy samples.

The device’s creators emphasize that it is still early days, but early signs suggest that their AI model will be successful in detecting cases of HER2-low cancer, and that patients will benefit from new drugs as a result.

“If these methods prove to be successful, AI-assisted tumor tissue assessment could be rolled out to more quickly and accurately screen patients for these markers,” said Dr Sheeba Irshad, a breast cancer medical oncologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’.

