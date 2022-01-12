A new app in Glasgow shows where to find free period products.

After Scotland became the first country in the world to make period products free for everyone, social enterprise Hey Girls developed the ‘PickupMyPeriod’ app.

The Scottish Government has launched a new app to help women across the country get free period products.

The start of Glasgow’s public consultation on period dignity, which will ask where sanitary products should be located in the city, coincides with the launch of the ‘PickupMyPeriod’ app, which currently lists over 700 locations.

When MSPs backed a bill introduced by Labour MSP Monica Lennon in November 2020, Scotland became the first country in the world to make period products free for everyone.

At a virtual event this morning to launch the new app, students from St Paul’s High School in Pollok were joined by social justice secretary Shona Robison.

Since 2017, a group of girls has led the school’s approach to period dignity, according to Lisa Pierotti, the headteacher of St Paul’s.

“Our girls rejected the initial period poverty title because they felt it was disrespectful and compounded one of the key issues, which was the stigma associated with menstruation,” she continued.

Aimee Chadha, a S6 student, said a recent study found that a woman spends an average of £18,450 on her periods over the course of her lifetime, which she described as “shocking.”

“It’s treated as a luxury item when it’s actually a necessity, and it shouldn’t be that expensive.”

She went on to say that “boys should also be aware of these issues because they will have sisters, mothers, daughters, wives, and girlfriends.”

“They must be aware of the difficulties that girls face.”

Another S6 student, Caitlin Grimley, added a questionnaire that was completed by all girls at St Paul’s and revealed that 11% had heard of or knew of someone who was unable to attend school due to a lack of sanitary protection.

“If this is the case in our school, what are the issues like across Scotland?” “These statistics are likely to be even higher due to the stigma associated with periods, which should be eliminated.”

Ms Robison, the secretary of state for social justice, expressed her pride in the fact that “we are seeing a generation for whom the stigma and embarrassment around periods, that perhaps older generations, like myself, experienced, hopefully will not exist.”

