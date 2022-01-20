A new appeal has been launched to locate the UK’s top 12 most wanted criminals, who are believed to be hiding in Spain.

A new appeal has been launched to find 12 of the UK’s most wanted criminals who are thought to be hiding in Spain.

Murder, large-scale drug trafficking, and the supply of firearms and ammunition are among the crimes for which the 12 men are wanted.

The Most Wanted campaign is a collaboration between the National Crime Agency, CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement, and UK policing.

Spain is a popular destination for British expats, and the two countries have a strong law enforcement cooperation.

“Spain is not a safe haven,” said Steve Rodhouse, director general of operations at the National Crime Agency (NCA).

In most cases, fugitives continue to commit crimes while on the run, and these men will become well-known in criminal circles wherever they go.

“The last thing the fugitives’ associates want is for the UK and Spanish law enforcement agencies to concentrate their efforts on them.”

“Many of these fugitives will try to blend in with the large British communities that have established themselves in Spain, and if you live there, you may recognize one of them from your town or village.”

The campaign’s 12 men are all thought to have ties to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

They are as follows:

His last known address was in the Norfolk town of Beetley.

Police in the county are looking for Macann, who is suspected of being a member of a cocaine trafficking ring.

He is 5ft 10in tall, white, with blue eyes and greying hair, and asthma.

He is connected to Barcelona.

He was born in Croydon, in the south London borough of Croydon.

Mayle is accused of selling drugs, including the class-A drug MDMA, on the dark web and through a phone line in south London called the Flavour Quest.

The vegan gym regular is white, around 5ft 11in tall, and muscular. His last known address was in Caterham, Surrey.

He’s heavily tattooed, with warriors and religious figures on horses on his neck and a full back tattoo.

He has a diamond shape under his left eye and “Croydon” tattooed on the outside of his left forearm, as well as images on his hands.

The words “Money never sleeps,” “12-20,” and a small heart are written on his left hand, while his right hand is blank.

