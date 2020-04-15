A New Beetlejuice Documentary Will Go Behind the Scenes of the Horror Cult Classic

If you love Beetlejuice as high as we do, you may think you know every little thing about the flick — but as the brand-new trailer for Documentary for the Recently Deceased exposes, there are still plenty of enjoyable secrets to be shared regarding the production of Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy classic. We’re delighted to bring it to you!

OK, firstly, exactly how cool is it that the community utilized for Beetlejuice‘s area shooting (East Corinth, in the United States state of Vermont) still looks quite the method it did back in 1987? And just based upon that three-minute bit, it sure seem like the documentary is going to offer all sort of inside scoops from people who were actually there, including some crucial production team participants (like the movie’s Oscar-winning cosmetics musicians).

Here’s some history on the doc, courtesy of manufacturer Lee Leshen:

French filmmaker Fred China has teamed up with manufacturers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs, Schooled) as well as Lee Leshen (Back in Time, Ghostheads, Waldo on Weed) to make a docudrama about the creation of the Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice, qualified The Documentary for the Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice. Julien Dumont acts as the film’s cinematographer.

The doc will cover all the aspects of the Beetlejuice production: from the shooting in East Corinth, Vermont, to the freeze frame as well as special effects work, as well as will certainly consist of a series of unique meetings with actors and also staff, in addition to rare behind the scenes video footage acquired by the production.

And also below’s one more variation of the incredible artwork by Kyle Lambert, whose design you might acknowledge from his service the Stranger Things posters.

For more details on the movie, including its Kickstarter (it’s already funded and also say goodbye to donations are being accepted, however the web page has even more information on the task), you can visit the Documentary for the Recently Deceased (outstanding title, by the means) internet site right here.

Included photo: Patchwork Media