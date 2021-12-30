A new communications satellite from China is launched into orbit.

A new communications satellite is launched into orbit by China.

The communications technology experiment satellite has arrived in its intended orbit.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Thursday morning, China successfully launched a new communications technology experiment satellite into space.

According to state-run Xinhua News, the satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan.

According to the report, the satellite is in its intended orbit.

The launch was the 405th in China’s Long March carrier rocket series.

China has pursued a variety of space projects in 2021, in addition to multiple satellite launches.

Tianwen-1, China’s first Mars exploration mission, landed on the planet successfully in May.

It also launched the Tianhe space station core module and the Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3 cargo freighters.

Two crewed flights of the Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-13 spacecrafts, four extravehicular activities, and a live class from the space station were also carried out by China.