A new digital information hub in Glasgow is attempting to combat homelessness.

Homelessness is being addressed by a new digital information hub in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland, and many third-sector partners have praised Street Support Glasgow, which brings together over 200 services from over 80 organizations.

Researchers and community partners in Glasgow have created a brand new digital resource to improve support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland, and many third-sector partners have praised Street Support Glasgow, which includes over 200 services from over 80 organizations.

Street Support Glasgow is a web browser and smartphone APP that provides emergency advice and signposting to support services to those who are vulnerable or experiencing homelessness. It is funded by Simon Community Scotland.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“We know firsthand from our Glasgow Access Hub how important it is for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness to have a one-stop shop to access the information, support, and care that they need,” said Hugh Hill, Director of Services and Development at Simon Community Scotland.

Between September 2020 and September 2021, over 3,000 people visited our hub.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to digital inclusion and support, we are thrilled to bring Street Support to Glasgow,” Hugh added.

Some of the best ideas are simple: there’s a lot of help out there, and the Street Support Glasgow website and APP brings it all together in one place.”

“Street Support Glasgow is a first for the city,” Gary Dunstan, Co-Founder of Street Support Network, said.

It’s the only thing like it.

It is also required.

In Scotland, Glasgow has the highest number of homeless households.

Unfortunately, many people do not know where, when, or how to get help.

This resource has aided people in other cities, and we hope it will be able to assist people in Glasgow as well.”

“We also hope that Street Support Glasgow will serve as a tool for support and social care workers, as well as emergency service personnel,” Gary continued.

However, it is also for businesses and the general public who wish to assist.

Finally, we are united in our efforts to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in Glasgow, in collaboration with Simon Community Scotland and all of the APP’s partner organizations.”