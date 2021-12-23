A new exhibition features iconic Second World War Spitfires.

At a new exhibition, iconic Second World War Spitfires take center stage.

In a commemoration of the plane that helped save Britain from Nazi invasion, one of the first Spitfires takes center stage.

The Supermarine is one of 12 iconic Battle of Britain planes on display at the Evolution of an Icon exhibition for the first time.

The Battle of Britain was a major air campaign that took place in the skies above the United Kingdom in 1940, and it was the first battle in history to be entirely fought in the air.

To attack London, around 1,120 Luftwaffe planes were dispatched.

However, 630 RAF fighters intercepted them, forcing Hitler to postpone his invasion plans to the United Kingdom.

After a tribute from then-Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the airmen were dubbed “The Few.”

“Never in the history of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few,” he said.

The first Supermarine was built in 1938.

The Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambs, will open to the public on December 27.