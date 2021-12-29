A new German shepherd puppy joins the Bidens in the White House.

The Bidens arrive at the White House with a new German shepherd puppy.

(AP) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, had his moment in the spotlight — and spent some time frolicking on the beach — in front of the flashing lights of the Washington press corps.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, went for a walk with their German shepherd near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commander was born on September 1st.

The president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, sent it to the White House as a birthday present last week.

Commander was introduced by Biden in a tweet.

In November, he celebrated his 79th birthday.

Commander is Biden’s third German shepherd.

Champ passed away in June at the age of thirteen.

After behaving aggressively while living at the White House, the other dog, Major, is now living with family friends in Delaware.

The Bidens are splitting their vacation between their Delaware homes.

