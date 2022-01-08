A new green farm plan will capture carbon using foul-smelling seaweed.

To capture carbon, a new green farm plan will use foul-smelling seaweed.

Sargassum is a blight on Caribbean beaches, but British entrepreneurs believe it has the potential to become a carbon hero.

A group of British entrepreneurs and scientists is developing a plan to store carbon deep in the ocean using a foul-smelling seaweed.

Seafields is a British start-up that wants to build massive farms in the Atlantic Ocean to grow, harvest, and bury sargassum seaweed.

Carbon farms will be formed by these floating seaweed nurseries.

Sargassum will absorb carbon while growing, then be harvested, baled, and sunk to the ocean floor before it can decompose and release the carbon it has absorbed back into the atmosphere.

According to Dr. Mar Fernández-Méndez, a marine biologist and scientific advisor to Seafields, this type of long-term carbon storage will be critical for controlling climate change.

“We have a lot of carbon stored for thousands of years,” she told me, trapped in the baled, sunken sargassum.

Sargassum is an uncommon plant.

Seaweed has infested vast swaths of the Caribbean coast as ocean temperatures rise due to climate change.

As it breaks down, it washes up on beaches, covering the white sand in a thick brown carpet that smells like rotting eggs.

It’s strange to think that someone would intentionally grow sargassum.

But, according to Dr. Fernández-Méndez, the reasons for its widespread dislike – its rapid growth rate and arsenic-tainted fronds – are precisely the reasons why it could be a good candidate for carbon storage.

It requires very little nutrients to grow, and once established, it is extremely difficult to eradicate.

“You can cut it or harvest it anywhere and it will continue to grow,” she explained.

Meanwhile, she pointed out that because it contains arsenic, it is not a tasty snack for passing sealife, so there is little risk of a farm’s crop being eaten.

Dr. Fernández-Méndez claims that harvesting and baling the sargassum that is already floating in the Atlantic Ocean would be too energy-intensive to be worthwhile.

As a result, Seafields intends to construct dedicated farms where heaps of sargassum are concentrated in a single area, making harvesting and baling easier.

These farms would be situated in the whirlpools of.

