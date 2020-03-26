A new heart for Chloe in chaos due to the coronavirus

Looking for a transplant organ is not easy. The problem is complicated when vital tissue such as the heart is needed and the recipient is also a young child. But if all this happens in the middle of a pandemic, with collapsed hospitals, a heart transplant becomes a small miracle in the midst of health chaos. And on Saturday it happened in Madrid, in the zero zone of the coronavirus in Spain.

The Hospital Gregorio Marañón in Madrid and the National Transplant Organization (ONT) launched a special operation last weekend to save the life of Chloe, a girl of a year and a half whose heart began to fail due to an infection. different from the virus that has put the planet in check.

Typically, the transplant team moves to remove the organ from the donor hospital. This time to avoid displacement, it was another medical team that sent the precious organ to the Madrid center. It is the first time that cardiac surgeons transplant a heart that had not been removed. On this occasion, teams from three hospitals in different autonomous communities were used for the extraction, with “extraordinary coordination” with Gregorio Marañón in “one more example of the cohesion that exists in the National Health System,” they explained. from the Madrid hospital.

“Today he has opened his eyes”

Chloe was transplanted in an intervention that lasted for seven hours, with more than ten professionals working on her evolution. His condition is good, now he is in one of those coveted ICUs in Madrid, improving every day. “He is very well, today he has already opened his eyes several times”, his mother said. excited by the generosity of the professionals and the family that authorized the donation.

This transplant has been a success, but activity throughout Spain has been reduced in recent weeks. Hospitals maintain only urgent and pediatric transplants. Control over potential donors has also been tightened with more evidence to rule out the coronavirus.

Transplants at medium gas

With the curve of the epidemic on the rise, the ONT is focused on those patients who are in a more serious situation and those who have more difficulties in transplanting, such as children, “said the director of the entity, Beatriz Domínguez-Gil. Despite the difficulties, every effort is being made to continue the programs “to the extent that the epidemic allows.”

Hospitals assess each case individually. Patients on the waiting list are distressed, although the ONT insists that treatment of vital emergencies or people with low life expectancies on the waiting list is guaranteed. .