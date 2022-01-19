A new institute for Black male research has been established at Georgia College.

ATLANTA — Morehouse College has a long history of educating Black men.

It also wants to be known as a hub for research that improves the health, professional, and societal outcomes of all Black men.

The Black Men’s Research Institute, according to Atlanta College officials, is one of the college’s most important ventures in recent years.

The institute will research the cultural, economic, personal, and social consequences of issues affecting Black men around the world, with a focus on areas where disparities exist.

Despite the fact that many colleges have Black studies departments, Morehouse officials claim that the institute will be unique in that it will focus solely on men.

“It is important to Black men, Black men and Black boys who need help, who need to be lifted up, who need some entity, some place that is focused not just on studying them, but on really helping to understand themselves and the experiences they have,” said Clarissa Myrick-Harris, chair of Morehouse’s humanities division, who has been involved in the planning of the institute.

The institute will collaborate with faculty in Morehouse’s Africana Studies and History department to develop new courses and curriculum for a Black masculinities studies minor and online certificate program. Morehouse is the nation’s only college dedicated solely to educating Black men.

Morehouse faculty, as well as faculty from other colleges and universities, will be supported in their research, which will result in new scholarship.

Numerous studies have revealed significant disparities in education, employment, income, and life expectancy among Black men across the country.

According to federal statistics, Black men have a shorter life expectancy than any other demographic group.

The institute’s goal is to investigate these issues and potential solutions.

However, according to Myrick-Harris, it will also look at how Black men have overcome racism and other obstacles.

“It’s critical to discuss how African American men and boys have navigated the landscape of racism and exclusion and… thrived,” she said.

Georgia, which has the second-largest Black population in the country, could benefit greatly from the project.

Shaun Harper, a Georgia native,

