A New Jersey man accused of murdering his parents claims the two had a fight over chores.

In Gloucester County, the trial of Ryan E Coles, 34, started last week.

Edward M Coles Jr., 58, and Rosemarie Coles, 55, were killed in their West Deptford Township home in 2016.

Coles, who lived with his parents, allegedly bludgeoned the couple with his bare hands and an object.

They died of blunt head trauma, according to autopsies.

Family members testified at the trial, and evidence was presented, including text messages Coles exchanged with other members of his family.

Bloody clothing, broken furniture, and shattered glassware were among the items recovered from the crime scene by the prosecution.

Coles’ lengthy interview with two detectives, which took place shortly after his arrest, was also shown on video.

Coles claimed in that interview that he was assaulted by his parents after they became enraged over his failure to complete household chores, and that the fight escalated into a brawl between the three of them.

He told investigators that his mother told him to “plead self-defense” as they fought, and that he didn’t realize his parents were dead during the interview.

The detectives tried for over 90 minutes to persuade Coles to give a coherent explanation for his actions, speaking calmly and empathically, but their patience had run out.

“You’re full of s—,” one responds to Coles’ repeated claim about his mother’s statement.

“Your mother is dying at your hands, Ryan.”

We have bloody prints on the door, indicating that someone is trying to get out.

“She’s not pleading for her life? Telling you to stop?” inquires the detective.

Coles appears to laugh as he maintains his claim.

“Does this strike you as amusing?” the detective asks, his voice rising.

“You’re laughing while your mother dies.”

He exclaims, “Is this a joke?”

“You’re going to laugh because your mother and father died at your hands.”

So, instead of being a person who has lost control, you could be the monster.

‘It’s fine, kill me? Claim self-defense?’ she’s telling you.

Coles appears perplexed and stutters in his responses.