A new law protects Pennsylvania residents from’surprise medical bills,’ with the state providing additional assistance.

Pennsylvanians are now protected from “surprise medical bills” thanks to a new law, with the state providing additional assistance.

A new federal law protects people from incurring higher costs as a result of receiving care from a health care provider outside their health insurance network without their knowledge.

The “No Surprises Act,” which went into effect in January, was designed to avoid unpleasant surprises.

1, protects patients from being overcharged when they receive emergency care at a hospital or from an out-of-network physician.

It also protects them from having to pay higher out-of-network costs if they use an in-network provider but receive care from an out-of-network doctor or provider, such as an anesthesiologist or radiologist, without their knowledge.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is publicizing the new safeguards and offering assistance to people who believe they have been overcharged.

This includes safeguarding them against “balance billing,” in which a medical provider tries to collect the difference between the out-of-network price and the amount the insurer is willing to pay.

“The No Surprises Act’s implementation is a huge step toward ending unexpected and all-too-often financially devastating medical bills,” said Jessica Altman, the state insurance commissioner.

“The Insurance Department is dedicated to protecting patients from balance billing and stands ready to assist consumers and insurers in navigating this new legislation,” says the department.

According to the insurance department, the law will also protect patients from being caught in a situation where they must figure out why they are being billed extra and whether they must pay.

“Recovery should be the primary concern following major medical procedures, not worry about medical billing,” Altman said.

People who receive an unexpected bill after Jan. 1 should contact their insurance company, according to the insurance department.

Before paying a bill that they believe violates the law, they should call the insurance department at 1-877-881-6388.

People can also have their bills reviewed by the insurance department by going to www.insurance.pa.govNoSurprises.