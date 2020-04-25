A new model of residences with the “teaching” of what has been lived

They are one of the points that most population vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 agglutinates and hence the “special concern” of the Junta de Castilla y León for the “impact” that this coronavirus is having in the homes of the elderly and people with disability. “Where the virus hit is being especially cruel,” the president of the autonomous government, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, acknowledged this Friday, when he appeared in court with the virus as the only point on the agenda.

“We have to extract lessons from the very difficult situation experienced” in these centers, acknowledged the head of the Castilian and Leonese Executive, who opted for “working on a new model that reinforces care in residences.” A model in which he called to “participate” to the political forces with representation in the House through a working group to design and implement it.

A model, he advanced, that “guarantees a sufficient collection” of protective equipment in each center, depending on its size and the profile of its users. Also, that it “provide advice and training” to the centers for the use of protective equipment (PPE) and “the handling of cases”, as well as that it “requires preparation” in these subjects by the managerial personnel. Among the measures to be taken into account in this model, Mañueco also advanced that he must have computer tools “to know in real time” the situation in each center and “thus be able to quickly promote the necessary actions.” Also, to “continue betting” on the coexistence units and on the individual use of the individual rooms.

From the PSOE, its spokesman, Luis Tudanca, also called to reflect on the affection of the virus in nursing homes, “with two thirds of private places.” A greater reinforcement and commitment to the public which was also advocated by the spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Fernández.

Two intervened

In addition, Mañueco recalled that they are “constantly monitoring” the more than 1,200 residences and sheltered homes. Yesterday the Ministry of Family and Equal Opportunities intervened two other centers – and there are already six – “to guarantee care for the elderly.” These are Tomás y Mateos and Santa Inés, in La Fuente de San Esteban (Salamanca). 29 older than the first were transferred to the second – the same company manages both – due to lack of personnel. In addition, eight –four of each geriatric–, with a positive in Covid-19, have been transferred to the State Alzheimer’s Center (Salamanca), “since they require specific care and direct medical attention.” .