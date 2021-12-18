A new round of talks in Vienna on the Iran nuclear deal has ended without a breakthrough.

The parties to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet again next week, according to Iran’s lead negotiator.

TEHRAN (Tehran)

The latest round of talks in Vienna between Iran and other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal ended without a significant breakthrough on Friday.

After holding consultations in their respective capitals, the parties — Iran and the P4(plus)1 countries — are expected to reconvene in the Austrian capital next week.

The decision was made following an afternoon meeting of the nuclear deal’s joint commission, also known as the joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA).

After the meeting, Ali Bagheri-Kani, Iran’s lead negotiator, told reporters that other parties, particularly the Europeans, felt compelled to consult with their capitals before making a decision on Iran’s draft proposals.

During the meeting, the Iranian delegation emphasized that its two proposals — on sanctions relief and nuclear commitments — were on the table, according to him.

After four days of intense deliberations marked by tensions, the Iranian delegation submitted their proposals on Thursday.

Bagheri said on Thursday that the European parties must “study” the two draft proposals before returning for “serious discussions,” and that sanctions must be lifted before discussions on nuclear issues can take place.

After a five-month hiatus, the talks resumed on Monday, with a new Iranian team on the table with a new set of demands and proposals, indicating a tougher stance.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s foreign minister described the Vienna talks as “good but slow” in a phone call with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

According to a statement released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the top Iranian diplomat praised Borrell and his colleagues’ efforts while emphasizing that Iran has arrived in Vienna “with goodwill.”

He emphasized that any talks or actions between the parties must be “directed toward lifting anti-JCPOA sanctions.”

The most recent round of talks in Vienna, according to a statement attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron, were “unsuccessful.”

In May 2018, three years after Iran and world powers signed the landmark agreement, the former US administration unilaterally withdrew from it, leading to the reinstatement of sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has taken a series of steps to increase its nuclear activities since May 2019.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.