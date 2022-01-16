A new study from Glasgow University examines how the lockdown impacted people’s sexual lives.

The web-panel study, which saw Glasgow academics collaborate with researchers from University College London and the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), drew over 6,500 participants.

Lockdown impacted people’s sex lives in the UK ‘in a variety of different ways,’ according to a study led by Glasgow University academics.

According to the study, which is the largest national study of sexual behavior since the pandemic began, the most significant changes were reported by young people and those who did not live with a partner.

The web-panel study, which saw Glasgow academics collaborate with researchers from University College London and the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), drew over 6,500 people aged 18 to 59 years old.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

Participants were asked a series of questions about their sexual behavior (including physical and virtual activities) during the first four months of lockdown between July and August 2020.

Overall, 63% of adults reported having physical sex with someone after lockdown began, with three quarters (76%) of those people claiming to be in cohabiting relationships.

When asked how often they engaged in sexual activities, just over half (57%) of those who were sexually experienced (defined as those who had ever had partnered sex) said there was no difference in the number of times they had sex with a partner in the three months prior to lockdown.

However, sexually experienced young people aged 18-24 were more likely to report a change in their sexual frequency – around 60% did – and two-thirds of these (66%) thought it was a decline.

Young people’s perceptions of changes in sexual satisfaction followed a similar pattern.

Participants were also asked if they participated in virtual sexual activities during the first lockdown.

More than half of those surveyed (53%) said they engaged in virtual sexual activity such as sexting or watching pornography, compared to 84 percent who said they engaged in physical sexual activity with a partner or alone.

Watching pornography, which was reported by 65 percent of men and 21 percent of women since the lockdown, was the leading cause of people reporting virtual activities.

Click here to read the entire report.