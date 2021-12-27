A new study shows that living a net-zero lifestyle has significant health benefits.

According to a new study, living a net-zero lifestyle has significant health benefits.

An in-depth study discovered that measures to get the UK to net zero emissions would be overwhelmingly beneficial to us.

The drastic changes people must make to reduce their carbon footprints are frequently presented as sacrifices, but a new study shows that a green lifestyle is actually very good for us.

Researchers assessed the impact of 18 carbon-cutting measures taken at home and at work in areas such as food, transportation, and energy on issues such as health, clean air, and water quality.

They found that 79 percent of the 306 categories they looked at were positive for wellbeing, 18 percent were neutral, and only 3% were negative.

The only drawbacks at home were the possibility of a slight drop in education due to more online learning and a minor decrease in personal security for people who use ‘ridesourcing’ services, which connect drivers with passengers via apps.

The rest, on the other hand, were all beneficial to our health, according to the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.

“Our findings show that a variety of lifestyle choices not only reduce climate impact but also improve quality of life.”

“This is based on a careful evaluation of well-being effects,” Technische Universität Berlin’s Felix Creutzig told me.

“An excellent example is the decision between walking and cycling.

In contrast to being stuck in traffic, having more active mobility increases life expectancy and is also linked to happiness.”

“A shift to more plant-based diets is another key example.

Meat consumption raises the risk of heart disease, whereas eating more vegan food leads to a healthier lifestyle.

Meanwhile, choosing electric cars over fossil-fuel-powered vehicles benefits you and your neighbors by lowering local air pollution – though cycling is even better, both for yourself and for air quality,” Dr. Creutzig added.

Furthermore, installing heat pumps and other green renovations will result in the creation of thousands of new jobs over the next few decades.

Industry will become more service oriented and save resources with less material intensive product cycles, such as 3-D printing of new housing units, he said.

“This is a really, really significant paper,” said Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh of Bath University, who wasn’t involved in the study.

Boris Johnson’s introduction, she said, had alarmed her.

