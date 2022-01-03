A new water assistance program will help low-income Pennsylvanians keep their water service.

A new water assistance program is now available to help low-income Pennsylvanians keep their water service.

Low-income Pennsylvanians who are facing the loss of their water or wastewater services now have a resource to turn to for help.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which will assist qualified individuals in maintaining drinking and wastewater services.

This program will accept applications starting on Tuesday.

“Access to safe drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe is critical to our daily lives and a family’s long-term health and well-being,” Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead said.

“When the water assistance program opens on January 4, I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing these vital services to apply as soon as possible.”

Income-eligible families who have past due water bills, have had their service terminated, or have received a notice that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days are eligible for assistance.

This program offers grants for both drinking water and wastewater service to households.

Water service providers would receive grants directly.

Individuals are eligible for this program even if they are receiving utility assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

A maximum income of (dollar)19,320 is allowed for households with only one person.

Households with two people can earn up to (dollar)26,130; three people can earn up to (dollar)32,940; four people can earn up to (dollar)39,750; five people can earn up to (dollar)46,560; and six people can earn up to (dollar)53,370.

Visit www.dhs.pa.govwaterhelp.com for more information on this program.

This and other public assistance applications can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us, or paper applications can be requested by calling 1-877-395-8930.

County Assistance Offices of the Department of Human Services can also provide assistance.