In India, a stampede on New Year’s Eve killed 12 people and injured another 13.

A stampede in India on New Year’s Eve killed 12 people and injured another 13.

The heinous attack on Katra’s famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine injured another 17 people.

Around 2.40 a.m., the tragic incident occurred as people were celebrating the new year’s arrival.

A fight broke out in the crowd, resulting in a stampede, according to eyewitness accounts.

At least 12 people were killed in the crush, and over a dozen more were taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

An investigation is currently underway by representatives from the shrine board and senior officials.

