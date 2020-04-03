A New York nurse shared a terrifying photo of coronavirus victims to show the “terrible reality of what” medical workers are doing on the front line

Paramedics walk alongside a makeshift mortuary outside the Lenox Health Medical Pavilion while the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues on March 29, 2020 in New York (USA)

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

A nurse in a Manhattan hospital shared a frightening picture of a makeshift mortuary for coronavirus patients to underline how serious the pandemic really is.

In a photo shared with Buzzfeed News, the nurse, who asked that neither he nor the hospital where he worked be identified, said that he had taken the picture of the ad hoc mortuary to “the to show terrible reality of what we’re dealing with and where some of it is. ” we have already landed. “

The photo shows a refrigerated truck with deceased COVID-19 victims.

The Jewish nurse compared the truck photos to “Holocaust footage” and said he “had never seen anything like it.”

You can find more stories on the Insider homepage.

A nurse in a New York hospital shared a grim photo of a makeshift mortuary to underline the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, the male emergency room nurse asking to be unidentified (along with the hospital where he works) announced that he had taken the morgue photo adhoc when he had one on Sunday morning Shift left.

“I took it to show people,” the nurse told Buzzfeed News, adding, “it’s the terrible reality of what we’re dealing with and where some of us have already ended up.”

The photo shows a refrigerated truck, which the nurse says is parked outside the hospital’s ambulance bay and filled with deceased coronavirus patients.

He revealed that the truck contained the body of one of his youngest patients, a 71-year-old woman who died of coronavirus complications on Saturday evening. According to the nurse, he was with her when she died.

“I never had the patience to sit with someone I had just met until they took their last breath. But I really liked this lady’s cardigan and pajamas, so I decided to stay and get to know her a little,” said over a text to Buzzfeed News.

The story goes on

“Her hair was elegantly done with a sharp, meticulous clip and casually pulled up with a headscarf that matched her house clothes,” he continued. “Maybe she wouldn’t have ended up here if she’d covered her face with it instead. But she didn’t die alone.”

According to the nurse, the 71-year-old patient tested positive for the virus a week ago and was sent home. However, he returned on Saturday and complained of breathlessness. He told Buzzfeed News that she asked not to be intubated and died overnight after breathing difficulties.

The Jewish nurse compared the dark picture he took with pictures from the Holocaust.

“Maybe I’m referring to all of the Holocaust material as a Jew because that’s my only point of reference for such an image of man,” he told Buzzfeed News about text. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Read the original article about Insider