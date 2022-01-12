A newborn is rescued from a dumpster in New Mexico, and the teen mother is arrested.

HOBBS, N.M. — A newborn baby boy is recovering after being found in a dumpster, and his 18-year-old mother faces criminal charges.

Alexis Avila, of Hobbs, said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until January.

According to the Associated Press, she began having stomach pain on June 6.

She gave birth unexpectedly a day later, then reportedly told investigators she was terrified and didn’t know what to do.

According to police, she drove around before deciding to drop the baby off in a dumpster near a shopping center.

A vehicle is seen pulling up to the dumpster on surveillance video.

A woman exits the vehicle and throws a black garbage bag inside before driving away.

According to Hobbs Police Chief August Fons, the baby was discovered by two men and a woman who were searching dumpsters for potentially valuable items.

They heard what they believed to be a baby crying while searching.

They dialed 911 right away, with the woman trying to keep the boy warm by holding him.

According to Fons, the baby was in the dumpster for six hours.

The baby was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, by helicopter and is in stable condition.

According to Fons, Avila has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Her arraignment is set for Wednesday.

Avila’s public defender, Ibukun Adepoju, said in a statement that her client is “barely 18 herself.”

According to the Associated Press, Adepoju stated, “Whatever happened is already a tragedy for her family and community.”

“While we wait for the justice system to work, we should practice compassion as humans.”

