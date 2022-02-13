A NHS hospital doctor is arrested for’sexual assault’ on a child patient as police ‘identify eight more potential victims.’

At least nine potential victims have been identified after an NHS doctor was arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault.

The 34-year-old had been working as an A&E clinician at the Royal Stoke University Hospital for the past few years, seeing thousands of patients.

Concerns were raised nearly four years ago about the 34-year-old’s behavior, but due to a lack of evidence, he was allowed to return to work.

According to The Sunday Times, he was arrested in December after the parents of two young girls, aged seven and fifteen, complained about the doctor’s behavior.

Concerns were raised by at least 109 patients who saw the doctor, according to a major incident investigation.

After the parents of a vulnerable young girl complained about his examination of their daughter in 2018, he was suspended.

Staffordshire police and the General Medical Council have launched a formal investigation.

He was suspended for a year, but when police said there was no evidence, he was allowed to return to work in 2019.

He then finished his two-year training at Stoke Hospital and started a new job in Dudley in August 2020.

Concerns were raised again last year after parents of two girls aged seven and fifteen complained.

In March 2021, he was fired from his job, and in October, he was barred from practicing law.

He has since been released on bail and has denied all charges.

He saw more than 800 patients, including 350 children, during his time at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

Operation Anzu has been launched by Staffordshire Police and the NHS to look into the clinical records of children who have visited the doctor.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has received a report from the Staffordshire force.

“A 34-year-old man from the West Midlands was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in December 2021,” a spokesperson said.

In the meantime, he was released on bail with conditions pending the outcome of the investigation.”

They also stated that they are “reviewing an investigation it conducted in 2018 into the same suspect.”

Concerned patients can call the University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust on 01782 672540 for help.

On 01384 322 311, there is a dedicated helpline for Dudley hospital patients.