A non-governmental organization has filed a lawsuit against France and the United Kingdom over the drownings of migrants.

An NGO has filed a legal complaint against France and the United Kingdom over migrant drownings.

‘Manslaughter’ and ‘failure to provide assistance’ charges have been filed with the Paris tribunal.

In the case of a shipwreck tragedy that claimed 27 lives in the English Channel, a French organization working for refugee welfare has filed a legal complaint against British and French authorities for “manslaughter” and “failure to provide assistance.”

Utopia 56 filed a complaint with the Paris tribunal on Monday against Philippe Dutrieux, the maritime prefect for the Channel and the North Sea, Marc Bonnafous, the director of the Regional Operational Center for Maritime Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) in the northern French town of Gris Nez, and Claire Hughes, the director of Her Majesty’s Coastguards.

The association said in a statement that the complaint was based on the testimony of two survivors and relatives of the deceased, who confirmed that the migrants in their inflatable boat made several distress calls to the French and English rescue services, who failed to respond in a timely manner.

Before the bodies were discovered by a fishing boat, the National Jurisdiction Against Organized Crime in France conducted an investigation and discovered these call records.

“They didn’t get any assistance right away.”

The calls were not returned, according to the statement.

After the inflatable dinghy they were using to cross the English Channel illegally to reach the UK capsized, at least 27 bodies were discovered floating in freezing temperatures off the coast of northern France.

16 Iraqi Kurds, one Iranian Kurd, three Ethiopians, one Somali, four Afghans, and one Egyptian were among the dead.

“For example, if I dial 999, they tell me to dial France, and when we dial France, they tell us to dial the UK.”

Both of them are giggling at us.”

The association hopes that by filing a complaint with the Paris judiciary, the exact circumstances of the shipwreck will be revealed, as well as the “transparency and truth” that the victims and their families are entitled to, in order to prevent future tragedies.

While France has launched an investigation into the role of smugglers in organizing illegal border crossings, the British authorities have closed the case.