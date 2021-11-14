A non-league player tries to fix floodlights in his kit during an FA Trophy match because he is a qualified electrician.

GARETH BALE was slammed by the Spanish press after playing 45 minutes for Wales last night, despite missing the previous 13 Real Madrid games.

The 32-year-old Welshman hasn’t played for the Spanish giants since August due to a serious hamstring injury.

He also missed Wales’ qualifying double header against the Czech Republic and Estonia last month, but returned last night for their 5-1 thrashing of Belarus.

Before manager Rob Page pulled him off at halftime, the former Spurs winger scored an assist as they thrashed their opponents at the Cardiff City Stadium.

This was his 100th game with the Dragons, making him only the second player after teammate Chris Gunter to accomplish the feat.

The Spanish press chastised Bale for choosing to play for Wales despite him missing so many crucial games for Los Blancos.

Antonio Romero of El Sánhedrin de Cаrrusel Deportivo said, “His attitude is unpresentаble to be the highest pаid in Reаl Mаdrid.”

“It’s unfortunate that he’s starting for the national team today after being out for more than two months in Mаdrid.”

Robert Pаge, the manager of Wаles, is unsure about his future and whether he will be in contention for the World Cup plаy-off in Mаrch.