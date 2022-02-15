A nuclear engineer from Maryland has admitted to selling the secrets of submarines.

A nuclear engineer from Maryland has admitted to selling submarine secrets.

WASHINGTON — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to passing classified information about American nuclear-powered warships to a man he mistook for a foreign government official but turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to communicate restricted data in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Lawyers agreed on a sentencing range of 12 to 17 years in prison as a possible punishment.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested in October after prosecutors claimed he abused his access to top-secret government information by selling details about the design elements and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarines on a regular basis.

During the plea hearing, Toebbe admitted that he and his wife conspired to give classified information to a foreign government in exchange for money with the intent to “injure the United States.”

When asked if he thought himself guilty, Toebbe replied, “Yes, your honor.”

Information about nuclear-powered submarines is one of the US government’s most closely held secrets, according to Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the department’s top national security official.

“Rather than protecting the secrets entrusted to him, the defendant betrayed the trust placed in him and conspired to sell them to another country for personal gain,” Olsen said in a statement.

According to the FBI, the scheme started in April 2020, when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and expressed interest in selling operations manuals, performance reports, and other sensitive information to that country.

Prosecutors said he included instructions to his supposed contact on how to establish a covert relationship with him in the package, which had a Pittsburgh return address.

The FBI obtained the package through its legal attaché office in an unnamed foreign country in December of last year.

This triggered a months-long undercover operation in which an agent posing as a representative of a foreign country contacted Toebbe and eventually paid (dollar)100,000 in cryptocurrency in exchange for the information Toebbe was offering.

Diana Toebbe is accused of acting as a lookout at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations where her husband allegedly left memory cards containing government secrets —…

