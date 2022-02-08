A nurse who was accused of setting a coworker on fire at a hospital was discovered dead from a gunshot wound.

A nurse who was accused of setting a coworker on fire was discovered dead from a gunshot wound at the hospital.

Authorities said Tuesday that a registered nurse accused of beating a coworker with a wrench and setting her on fire at Hackensack University Medical Center was found dead in South Jersey.

Nicholas Pagano, 31, was found dead around 8 a.m. from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred in Waterford on Tuesday.

Pagano, of West Deptford, was wanted for attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and possession of weapons.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, the registered nurse attacked the 54-year-old hospital employee in a break room early Monday before fleeing the hospital in his Jeep.

According to police, the woman was in critical condition late Monday.

A witness told police Pagano was not scheduled to work on the day of the attack, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Around 5:15 a.m., the witness saw him enter a hallway near the break room and then heard a woman scream.

“(The witness) then observed the victim running down the hallway with Pagano chasing her (and) striking her with what appeared to be a wrench,” according to the affidavit.

A wrench was later discovered at the scene by police.

In the affidavit, police wrote, “There was also charring located in the break room in the area where the victim was believed to have been sitting.”

According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed Pagano leaving the hospital at 5:29 a.m.

There were no witnesses to the attack, and the perpetrator’s motive remained unknown.

Pagano is a travel nurse who works for a third-party contracting agency and is hired to fill staffing gaps, according to the hospital.

Since September, Pagano had been a New Jersey licensed registered nurse.

According to the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs, his license was good until May 31.

In the consumer affairs database, he had no disciplinary records.

