‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Central Pennsylvania students collaborate with NASA to create parts for the International Space Station

‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Central Pennsylvania students collaborate with NASA to build space station components

NASA may be planning to decommission the International Space Station in the next decade, but a group of Lebanon County high school students will have their work and names immortalized in space long before that.

Through a partnership with the High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware, also known as the NASA HUNCH program, ten seniors in a precision machining program at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center in South Lebanon Township are creating parts for the International Space Station.

Other Pennsylvania schools are involved in other HUNCH-related programs. The Lebanon County Career and Technology Center is currently the only school in Pennsylvania that manufactures flight hardware for NASA.

Glenn Meck, administrative director, said, “It’s a great opportunity for the kids to put this on their resume.”

“You don’t see many 18-year-olds with resumes that include the phrase ‘I made parts for NASA.'”

They’ll remember it for the rest of their lives.”

Students will sign a special locker that will be sent to the space station once the project is completed and the parts installed, according to him.

“As a result, their names will be visible from outer space.”

“How many people in the world have the audacity to say something like that?” Meck wondered.

The class has been given the task of creating parts for handrails that will aid astronauts in staying stationary in zero gravity.

The handles will be positioned along a wall so astronauts can grab them and pull themselves through, as well as wedge their feet in and hold themselves in place.

Instructor Eric Tanger looked into the program after hearing about it from another instructor in another state more than a year ago.

When the students received the blueprints and parts provided by NASA, he said, the project became real for them, and they later met with engineers and purchasing agents from NASA via Zoom.

The students had to draw or model the parts in three-dimensional space on their computers, then have them printed so they could see them in their hands.

The students are now writing the computer code that instructs the machine on how to manufacture the part and validating the results.

When they’ve figured out what their programs are, they’ll be able to…

